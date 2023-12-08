DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Single Mothers was started by poet and ex-gold prospector Drew Thomson in London Ontario Canada around 2008. The band has had a constant revolving door of members and even Thomson has been out of the band at times. At one point, when Thomson was in the Can
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.