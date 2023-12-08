Top track

Single Mothers - Half-Lit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Single Mothers, Monk, Mvll Crimes, Fight on Sight

The Baby G
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$29.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Single Mothers - Half-Lit
Got a code?

Event information

Single Mothers was started by poet and ex-gold prospector Drew Thomson in London Ontario Canada around 2008. The band has had a constant revolving door of members and even Thomson has been out of the band at times. At one point, when Thomson was in the Can Read more

Presented by Transmit Presents.

Lineup

Single Mothers

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.