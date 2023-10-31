DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Max Booth's Ghoulish Show

Radio Coffee & Beer
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Max Booth's Ghoulish Comedy Show!

**Costume contest!

**Prizes!

**Horror Book Fair!

**And, of course, Scary Comedy!

All Ages

Presented by Radio East.

Venue

Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.