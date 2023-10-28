DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bloody Disco at Everdene inside the Virgin Hotel New York

Everdene Virgin Hotel
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $27.81
About

Saturday, October 28th join us at the brand new Virgin Hotels Everdene room as we transform it into The Bloody Disco! Overlook NYC's skyline and experience Everdene's DJ's at it's discotheque.

Dress Code: Costumes Mandatory. Prizes and giveaways for best

Presented by HalloweenWeekend.com.

Lineup

Gigi Rosa

Venue

Everdene Virgin Hotel

33 West 29th Street, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

