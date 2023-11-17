DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Taller de Grabado

SSUAVE 3000
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
WorkshopBarcelona
Selling fast
€135The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Se trata de una invitación a conocer y probar formas alternativas de generar grabados. Monocopias, tetrapak intaglio, “kitchen litho” y Pochoir.

El taller está pensado para que cualquier persona pueda participar y que quienes así lo prefieran, puedan apli Read more

Organizado por SSUAVE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

SSUAVE 3000

Carrer De Còrsega 689, 08026 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.