Spector

The Jacaranda
Sat, 25 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Spector play an intimate acoustic show at The Jacaranda in support of their brand new album

Under 18s must be accopanied by an adult

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Jacaranda Records.

Lineup

Spector

Venue

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

