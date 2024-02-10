DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Go Ahead and Die, Bodybox, Half Heard Voices

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78
About

Arizona death crusters Go Ahead and Die (Max Cavalera of Cavalera Conspiracy/Soulfly, Igor Amadeus Cavalera of Healing Magic, Johnny Valles of Blackbraid/Healing Magic) play Vitus with returning Florida death metal crew Bodybox and Maryland's Half He...

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Bodybox, Go Ahead and Die

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

