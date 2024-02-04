Top track

Lucifer + Angel Witch + The Night Eternal

Lido
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The multinational Heavy Rock Megalith from Stockholm LUCIFER is defined by their very heavy 1970s hard rock sound spiced with a good dose of Proto Heavy Metal and Doom Rock.

LUCIFER wasted no time and used the pandemic to record yet another long-player th...

Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.

Lineup

The Night Eternal, Angel Witch, Lucifer

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

