Top track

Alexandra MUSSARD - Sans toi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alexandra Mussard

La Boule Noire
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alexandra MUSSARD - Sans toi
Got a code?

About

Retrouvez Alexandra, la sensation pop du moment, pour une soirée mémorable à La Boule Noire, le 3 décembre 2023. Alexandra séduit par sa voix captivante et sa musique profondément touchante. Son parcours artistique, imprégné par des expériences personnelle...

La Boule Noire & M Prod

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.