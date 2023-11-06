DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Speck - un destino cambiato

Cinema Beltrade
Mon, 6 Nov, 8:00 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PROIEZIONE SPECIALE IN COLLABORAZIONE CON ESSERE ANIMALI.
OSPITI IN SALA LA REGISTA MARTINA SCALINI, MARCO LONGO DI BERENICE FILM E LA GIORNALISTA GIULIA INNOCENZI

L’esperienza in un allevamento intensivo di maiali raccontata attraverso lo sguardo di un...

Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.