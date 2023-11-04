Top track

tricot - Black

Tricot + Deathcrash

DUST
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event is part of Mutations Festival.

This ticket will allow entry into this stage only and access to these three artists only.

TRICOT

+ deathcrash

+ Ill Peach

For full day and weekend tickets for Mutations Festival please see: https://link.dice...

Presented by FORM x BISON BEER.

Lineup

ill peach, deathcrash, Tricot

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

