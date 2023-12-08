Top track

State Champs - 10th Anniversary of 'The Finer Things' w/ Super American (Sold Out)

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

State Champs - 10th Anniversary of 'The Finer Things' w/ Super American - Live at LPR on Friday, December 8th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newslet...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

State Champs, Super American

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

