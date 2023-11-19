DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le collectif le plus en vogue du Mexique, aka Sunday Sunday, est de retour à bord pour faire groover ton dimanche !
Comme pour leur dernière teuf, on leur laisse carte blanche sur la programmation afin qu’ils nous pondent un lineup débordant de guests de...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.