Bethany Larson and the Bee's Knees w/ Andy Ulseth

Icehouse
Sun, 26 Nov, 4:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

4PM DOORS // 5PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $17 AT THE DOOR

Bethany Larson & The Bee’s Knees is one of Twin Cities best kept secrets as declared by Twin Cities Metro. Bethany grew up with three older brothers singing in the church choir. She pic***...

Presented by Icehouse.
Lineup

Andy Ulseth, Bethany Larson & The Bee's Knees

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

