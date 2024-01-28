Top track

Dancing in Outer Space

Atmosfear

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Co-founder and bassist Lester Batchelor leads the return of Atmosfear's intergalactic British jazz-funk with the brand-new DIOS:2020, an extensive rework of the classic Dancing in Outer Space.

They’re one of the great bands to have emerged from the Brit f...

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Atmosfear

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open5:00 pm
475 capacity

