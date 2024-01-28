Top track

Dancing in Outer Space

A Brit-Funk Celebration with Atmosfear

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a celebration of Britain’s legendary underground funk scene with one of the era’s original pioneering live acts - Atmosfear.

Creating the timeless 1979 single ‘Dancing in Outer Space’, the certified jazz-funk-disco classic sits at the pinnacle...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Atmosfear

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open5:00 pm
475 capacity

