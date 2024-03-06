DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Silk - Live

Rough Trade Bristol
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£15.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

March 6th 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

SILK

Venue

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

