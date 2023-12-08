DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE LAST PARTY OF THE YEAR: Kareem Rahma + Tiny Gun • Sofia D'Angelo • Big Dumb Baby • Jean Luc

Union Pool
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE LAST PARTY OF THE YEAR
Kareem Rahma + Tiny Gun

Sofia D'Angelo

Big Dumb baby

Jean Luc

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are not accepted)

Presented by Union Pool.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

