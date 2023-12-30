DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lineup:
Secret Special Guest
Ryan Connolly
Harrie Summers
More TBA
Date: Saturday 30th December
Time: 11pm – 5am
Location: San Antonio area
(Location subject to change)
Secret Location:
A Pin Drop will be sent via email to all ticket holders the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.