Secret Sessions Ibiza - NYE weekend

Secret Location, Ibiza
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lineup:

Secret Special Guest

Ryan Connolly

Harrie Summers

More TBA

Date: Saturday 30th December

Time: 11pm – 5am

Location: San Antonio area

(Location subject to change)

Secret Location:

A Pin Drop will be sent via email to all ticket holders the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Secret Sessions.

Venue

Doors open11:00 pm

