A Guy Called Gerald Live All Night Long

Ramsgate Music Hall
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsRamsgate
£14.42

About

Following 2 sold out events, A Guy Called Gerald's returns under the wooden beams on Ramsgate Music Hall on Friday 26th January.

This is a guy who just doesn't quit at being at the top of his game. His output is consistent and excellent. His DJ sets are a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right.

Lineup

A Guy Called Gerald

Venue

Ramsgate Music Hall

13 Turner St, Ramsgate CT11 8NJ, UK
Doors open9:30 pm
160 capacity

