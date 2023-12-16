DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Home Club

Siroco
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Un terremoto musical es lo que llegará el 16 de diciembre. La dupla SYSTEMA es una de las sensaciones del underground nacional reclamadas en los lugares donde se cuecen cosas realmente interesantes. La temporada pasada protagonizaron el Opening de HOME CL***...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Home Club

Lineup

Alexander Gross, SYSTEMA, 1st Degree

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.