DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tapis rouge, longues robes, costumes... La Bringue passe en mode GALA ! L'occasion pour toi de ne mettre sur ton 31 pour faire la fête dans une des plus belles salles de Paris : Le Salon des Miroirs.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.