Top track

Lil Nas X - INDUSTRY BABY

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Bringue - Gala Night

Salon des Miroirs
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lil Nas X - INDUSTRY BABY
Got a code?

About

Tapis rouge, longues robes, costumes... La Bringue passe en mode GALA ! L'occasion pour toi de ne mettre sur ton 31 pour faire la fête dans une des plus belles salles de Paris : Le Salon des Miroirs.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue.

Lineup

Venue

Salon des Miroirs

13 Passage Jouffroy, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.