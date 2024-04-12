Top track

Ralphie Choo - GATA

Mala Conducta 005 : Ralphie Choo + Juicy Bae + cirqui + Teo Lucadamo

Spook Valencia
Fri, 12 Apr, 6:00 pm
From €22

About

Mala Conducta 005 papi

para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI)
organizado por @cero.en.conducta con el apoyo de Vibra Mahou
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Ralphie Choo, Juicy Bae, cirqui and 1 more

Venue

Spook Valencia

Carr. del Río, 399, 46012 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

