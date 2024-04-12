DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mala Conducta 005

Spook Valencia
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsValencia
€17
Mala Conducta 005 papi

para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
organizado por @cero.en.conducta
Spook Valencia

Carr. del Río, 399, 46012 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

