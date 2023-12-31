DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Cultures Favourite Party & Play this New Years Eve!
We are taking over the All Star Lanes, Westfield White City - the only place you'll want to be so you can party and play your way into the new year with Hip-Hop, RnB, Afro & Dancehall hits as your so...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.