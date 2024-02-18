Top track

Great Lake Swimmers - Zero in the City

Great Lake Swimmers

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Great Lake Swimmers live at Eddie's Attic!

Doubt, followed by discovery. Demos that ended up as finished tracks. New beginnings, rear-view reflections, and ruminations on the fluidity of time: Uncertain Country captures these feelings and so much more.

T...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Great Lake Swimmers

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

