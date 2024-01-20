Top track

Eli Escobar - Something Inside Of Me

Eli Escobar All Night Long

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

New York’s house and disco evangelist Eli Escobar has been a familiar face on the city’s scene for the last two decades. Whether playing at clubs across the globe or throwing down super-charged disco on labels such as Nervous, Strictly Rhythm and Classic,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

Eli Escobar

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

