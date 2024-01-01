DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mainline Club llega a La Paloma para celebrar la Noche de Fin de Año.
El colectivo Mainline es referente en la escena electrónica de vanguardia de Barcelona. Integrado por 7 djs y productores (Yung Prado, Marcelo Pantani, JP Sunshine, Nile Fee, John Heave...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.