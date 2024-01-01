Top track

Fernanda Arrau - Sexy Dance

La Paloma: New Year's Eve

La Paloma
Mon, 1 Jan, 12:30 am
PartyBarcelona
€39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mainline Club llega a La Paloma para celebrar la Noche de Fin de Año.

El colectivo Mainline es referente en la escena electrónica de vanguardia de Barcelona. Integrado por 7 djs y productores (Yung Prado, Marcelo Pantani, JP Sunshine, Nile Fee, John Heave...

Evento +18.
Organizado por La Paloma.

Lineup

6
Yung Prado, Marcelo Pantani, Nile Fee and 6 more

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open12:30 am
Event ends6:30 am

