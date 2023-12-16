DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sofia Burgassi, laureata in Fashion Design presso lo IED di Roma, ha incentrato i suoi studi sull’upcycling, collaborando con il Museo de Trajes di Bogotá, sia esponendo la sua collezione di tesi, sia seguendo dei laboratori pratici e teorici aperti al pub...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.