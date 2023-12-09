DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The soulful hip hop trailblazers play a hometown show headlined by grime legend Ghetts. Plus 80s R&B stars Loose Ends and support from the next generation of Manchester talent.
Children of Zeus are back in their hometown with a celebration of hip hop from...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.