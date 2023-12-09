Top track

Smoke with Me

Children of Zeus + Special Guest Ghetts

Aviva Studios
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Smoke with Me
About

The soulful hip hop trailblazers play a hometown show headlined by grime legend Ghetts. Plus 80s R&B stars Loose Ends and support from the next generation of Manchester talent.

Children of Zeus are back in their hometown with a celebration of hip hop from...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Factory International.

Lineup

3
Children Of Zeus, Loose Ends, Akemi Fox and 3 more

Venue

Aviva Studios

M3 4JQ, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

