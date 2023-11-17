DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Savana Funk in Savana Sound System Tour

Bronson
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dopo un'estate piena di festival e collaborazioni prestigiose (Sherwood Festival, Sziget, Time in Jazz, Willie Peyote, Paolo Fresu, Gaudi) i Savana Funk tornano con un club tour a nome Savana Sound System: saranno date speciali dove il super groove live de...

Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

Savana Funk, DJ Rocca

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

