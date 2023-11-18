DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($15-$30 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Sean Johnson brings his Santa Fe, NM sextet to Tucson for his Century Room debut! They will be performing the music of Duke Ellington's longtime collaberator Billy Strayhorn.
Eliana Joy (vocals & euphonium) Sean Johnson (tenor...
