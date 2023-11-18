DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sean Johnson Sextet: Lush Life, The Music of Billy Strayhorn ft. Eliana Joy

The Century Room
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($15-$30 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Sean Johnson brings his Santa Fe, NM sextet to Tucson for his Century Room debut! They will be performing the music of Duke Ellington's longtime collaberator Billy Strayhorn.

Eliana Joy (vocals & euphonium) Sean Johnson (tenor...

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

