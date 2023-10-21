Top track

Banks - Mind Games

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

REBEL HE.ART (ART & MUSIC)

Heartbeat
Sat, 21 Oct, 2:00 pm
ArtLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Banks - Mind Games
Got a code?

About

Art & Music show today at Heartbeat

REBEL HE.ART

2PM-10PM

DJS

SHMEEDEN, STRAUSS, & BANKS

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Heartbeat.

Lineup

BANKS

Venue

Heartbeat

1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.