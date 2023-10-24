DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kahoot Trivia + Karaoke Night w/ AEGEE Firenze
Challenge yourself in one of the most exciting quiz nights ever! A lot of questions and the possibility to meet people all over the world. After that we will have fun with a Karaoke Night! So what are you wai
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.