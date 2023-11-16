DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Haunting & Heavy. If Mazzy Star had a fuzz pedal. Formed in London, late 2021, by Kyla, Elsa & Poppy. House of Women’s love of haunting melodies and dirty guitars singles them out as one of London’s most exciting acts. They have played at Third at Man Reco...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.