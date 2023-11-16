DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

People Printing EP Release Gig

Notting Hill Arts Club
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Haunting & Heavy. If Mazzy Star had a fuzz pedal. Formed in London, late 2021, by Kyla, Elsa & Poppy. House of Women’s love of haunting melodies and dirty guitars singles them out as one of London’s most exciting acts. They have played at Third at Man Reco...

Presented by House of Women.

Lineup

1
No Trixx, Hot Stamp, House of Women and 1 more

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.