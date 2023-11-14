DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A ogni birra il suo formaggio

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkTorino
About

A ogni formaggio la sua birra!

A cura del Consorzio Birra Origine Piemonte e Consorzio Alte terre DOP

Anche quando si parla di birra di qualità il Piemonte si rivela una delle principali realtà nazionali: nel 2023 la “Birra del Piemonte” è entrata uffici...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

