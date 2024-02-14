DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nina Simone Orchestrated: A Valentine's Day Special

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This Valentine's Day, we celebrate the iconic Nina Simone with a live show of her greatest hits performed by Untold Orchestra and the mesmerizing Yemi Bolatiwa.

From the soul-stirring 'Feeling Good' to the fiery ‘I Put A Spell On You,’ let her melodies se...

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

