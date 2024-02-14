DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Valentine's Day, we celebrate the iconic Nina Simone with a live show of her greatest hits performed by Untold Orchestra and the mesmerizing Yemi Bolatiwa.
From the soul-stirring 'Feeling Good' to the fiery ‘I Put A Spell On You,’ let her melodies se...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.