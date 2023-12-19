DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Riot Cabaret: Jingle Bell Brawl

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 19 Dec, 6:30 pm
SportLondon
From £17.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to the hottest ticket in town! It’s wrestling, but not as you know it…

This Christmas, Riot Cabaret returns to The Clapham Grand to bring you an incredible evening of pro wrestling in one of London’s most iconic venues. Expect hard-hitting and hig...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

