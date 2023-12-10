DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

P1 with Matt and Tommy

Islington Assembly Hall
Sun, 10 Dec, 6:30 pm
PodcastLondon
£32.93
About

The P1 Live Show returns! After a hugely successful first show back in April, P1 are taking to the road once again.

Matt and Tommy are two diehard F1 fans, here to bring you all the latest news, reaction, predictions and opinions from the best sport in th...

Presented by TEG Live.

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open6:30 pm
