DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Elias Devoldere
Is more than just one of the most ingenious drummers on the Belgian scene, in recent years has also shown himself as a songwriter, composer and singer. With the release of his solo debut album, we can also add producer to that list. We got
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.