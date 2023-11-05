Top track

Turf - Pasos Al Costado

TURF

Independance Club
5 Nov - 6 Nov
GigsMadrid
From €22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Una de las bandas más populares, festivas y carismáticas del rock en Latinoamérica regresa con disco nuevo a girar por el mundo, recuperando la grandeza cultural de la música.

Lleno de matices, con un sonido impecable, funk, pop y mucho groove, delinean u...

Organizado por Independance Club.

Lineup

Turf

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

