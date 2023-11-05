DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Una de las bandas más populares, festivas y carismáticas del rock en Latinoamérica regresa con disco nuevo a girar por el mundo, recuperando la grandeza cultural de la música.
Lleno de matices, con un sonido impecable, funk, pop y mucho groove, delinean u...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.