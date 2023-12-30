Top track

Thouxanbanfauni - SELF LOVE

Restless Fest

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 30 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsNew York
$47.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Third String Entertainment and KOTU team up to debut Restless Fest in NYC this New Years Eve weekend. Performances from Black Kray, Thouxanbanfauni, Joeyy, Xaviersobased, Evilgiane, Hi-C, Marlon Dubois, Lil Yawh, Ricky Chix and much more, including special...

Presented by Third String Entertainment and KOTU
Lineup

8
Black Kray, Thouxanbanfauni, xaviersobased and 8 more

Venue

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

