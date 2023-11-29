Top track

INDIA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lancey Foux

Razzmatazz 2
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
Selling fast
€17.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

INDIA
Got a code?

About

Lance Omal, más conocido por su nombre artístico Lancey Foux, es un artista de rap inglés (East London)

Lancey comenzó su carrera musical en 2015 haciendo freestyling sobre ritmos de YouTube desde su dormitorio, lo que finalmente le llevó a encontrar acci...

Presented by @cero.en.conducta & ppl united

Lineup

Lancey Foux

Venue

Razzmatazz 2

Carrer de Pamplona, 88, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.