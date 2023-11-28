DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joseph Marlow's In Time Collective features some of London's finest musicians, who have collaborated with the likes of Mansur Brown, WizKid, Logic, BERWYN & Many more. From running jam nights at the Ritzy for the past year, the Collective are looking to pu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.