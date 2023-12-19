Top track

Moods at Noxe (26th floor W Barcelona)

Hotel W - Noxe
Tue, 19 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Discover the new MOODS session, the best electronic music on the 26th floor of W Barcelona with the best views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea, in the new Noxe club.

Every Tuesday, from 9 PM to 2 AM, we will offer you the most electrifying rhythms a...

Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..

Lineup

Piem

Venue

Hotel W - Noxe

W Hotels Worldwide, Plaça Rosa Del Vents, 1, Final Passeig De Joan De Borbó, Barcelona, Barcelona 08039, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

