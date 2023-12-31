Top track

Jason Bye - Terry Land Subway

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cafe Mambo Ibiza Classics New Years Eve in London

LDN EAST
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jason Bye - Terry Land Subway
Got a code?

About

Café Mambo Ibiza are back in London this New Year's Eve for the biggest night of the year!

Say goodbye to 2023 as the iconic Ibiza brand return to the capital to ring in the new year with their BIGGEST NYE event yet at LDN East! Expect surprises, live per...

Presented by Resonate Media.

Lineup

2
Jason Bye, Alex P, Bongo Ben and 2 more

Venue

LDN EAST

East London Services, 30 Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.