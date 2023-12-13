Top track

Nathan Britton Trio (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Wed, 13 Dec, 5:30 pm
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our festive programme is part of this year’s 12 days of Christmas in our own winter wonderland and themed cocktail lounges. This year our Golden Circle ticket holders and members also receive golden tickets for our special holiday lucky draw.

The Piano Ba...

Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.

Lineup

Nathan Britton

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

