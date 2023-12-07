DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MENCAP Christmas Quiz

Headrow House
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:30 pm
SocialLeeds
Leeds Mencap supports children and young people with a learning disability, their parents and carers, from across Leeds. Join them for their yearly Christmas Quiz and enjoy some festive fun while supporting a fantastic charity!

Presented by Super Friendz.

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open6:30 pm
150 capacity

