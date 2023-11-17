Top track

JAY-Z - Excuse Me Miss

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Remember The Rhyme: Hip Hop Trivia Night

The Duplex
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJChicago
$12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

JAY-Z - Excuse Me Miss
Got a code?

Event information

Remember The Rhyme is a highly interactive event bringing music lovers together in community to celebrate and educate themselves about the history of music.

DJs dig in their crates and go back to back playing a variety of songs while participants join the...

Presented by Afrotrak.

Lineup

Afrotrak

Venue

The Duplex

3137 West Logan Boulevard, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
135 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.