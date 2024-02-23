Top track

Flamingods

St Stephen's Church
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:30 am
GigsIpswich
£15.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brighten The Corners Presents psychedelic rock four-piece Flamingods on Friday 23rd February 2024 St Stephen's Church.

“Sounds like a party in the desert where everyone’s invited” Loud And Quiet

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Brighten The Corners.

Lineup

Flamingods

Venue

St Stephen's Church

St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DP
Doors open7:30 am
200 capacity

